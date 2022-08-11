Category:

Information Technology

Position/Title:

IT System Technician

Details:

• JET 24 and FOX 66 are looking for the next member of our engineering department! This position is in a fast paced, FUN environment where no two days are ever the same. Work with the market’s #1 newscasts and be a part of serving our community with a multifaceted network. Come be a part of the broadcasting and newsgathering industries!

WJET/ABC 24 is seeking a talented candidate to join our Engineering Department and assume IT support that will include: telephony, AV, networking, eMail, computer workstations, printers, and various software applications.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

• Provide IT support to station personnel.

• Assists in working closely with the Chief Engineer with information technology staff and system.

• Coordinates fiber connectivity, production setups, AV routing and patching audio equipment and information technology systems.

• Evaluates, installs, services and maintains station equipment and information technology systems.

• Works closely with Chief Engineer to implement new technologies and technical infrastructure for the station(s).

• Experience with Avid, Office 365, Microsoft Office Suite; configuring and troubleshooting desktops and laptops.

• Assist with building and grounds maintenance

• Performs other duties as assigned.



Vacancy Type:

Full Time

Date Posted:

8/10/2022

Closing Date:

9/10/2022

City:

Erie – 16509

State:

Pennsylvania



Experience:

• Bachelor’s degree preferred, Associates degree required in Information Systems, Communications, or equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.

• Familiarity with Avid-related software/hardware products a plus.

• Minimum two years’ experience with Information Technology in a television broadcasting environment a plus.

• Minimum 2 years of Windows desktop management, and administration including Win 7,8 and 10.

• Minimum of 2 years of Windows server administration preferred.



Requirements:

• Available for emergency calls after hours and on weekends

• Valid driver’s license required

• Strong interpersonal and organizational skills.

• Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments, and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

• Ability to work extended hours, as needed.

Physical Demands & Work Environment:

The IT support technician must be able to stand, sit, reach, climb, work on ladders and in confined spaces, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face to face discussions with individuals or groups, work in close proximity to others, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work outdoors in all weather conditions and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions. The IT support person must be able to lift, set up and help operate equipment weighing up to 50 pounds, and be able to handle, control, or feel objects, tools or controls. Repetitive movements are required.

Contact:

Apply online at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar

Apply Online URL:

https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/details/IT-System-Administrator_REQ-19880

Job Req #:

19880