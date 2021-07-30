Local Sales Manager – WJET

It’s fun to work in a company where people truly believe in what they are doing!

WJET-TV (ABC) and Yourerie.com in Erie, Pa is looking for a Local Sales Manager to join our WJETteam! We are looking for passionate, motivated, goal-oriented individuals with positive work ethic and the desire to WIN and EXCEL to start now! This is a fast-paced highly competitive sales environment with unlimited income potential. We offer a unique opportunity if you are looking for a challenging environment, tools, and resources to help you succeed, seasoned leadership and the chance to maximize your full potential as a sales leader.

The Local Sales Manager is responsible for leading the day to day operations of the Sales department, including development of new business and achievement of revenue goals across Broadcast and Digital Platforms.

Provides leadership for the broadcast/digital sales teams

Makes decisions regarding hiring, evaluation, promotion and termination of employees

Develops and executes sales strategies which result in exceeding revenue targets in local, new business and digital revenue

Drives new business development

Manages inventory and revenue forecasting

Manages recruitment, training, evaluation, and development of sales professionals

Prepares budgets and approves budget expenditures

Manages Accounts Receivable

Develops and cultivates client relationships alongside Account Executives

Performs other duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Advertising or Mass Communications, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience

Minimum three-five years of media sales experience

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written

Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record

Experience guiding, directing and motivating personnel, including setting and monitoring performance standards

Experience establishing long-range objectives and specifying the strategies and actions to achieve them

Ability to identify the developmental needs of others and to coach, mentor or otherwise help others to improve their knowledge or skills

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, and other office equipment

Experience with Wide Orbit Traffic, Strata, Matrix, and comScore is preferred

APPLY AT: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/PA-Erie/Manager-III–Local-Sales_REQ-11278