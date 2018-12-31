Local Sales Manager, WJET

Jobs

WJET, the ABC affiliate in Erie, PA and a Nexstar Media Station, is currently seeking a dynamic and passionate Local Sales Manager to lead our local efforts. The LSM will be involved in all aspects of the sales operations, including overall budget and market share performance, accurate forecasting, plus inventory control and team development.

The successful candidate will be a motivational leader with a clear focus on new business including working directly with the Digital Sales Manager in digital revenue development.

Requirements

  • Candidates must demonstrate strong organizational skills
  • Expertise in planning and establishing revenue goals and implementing the strategies and tactics to achieve them.
  • Must have excellent communications skills, a positive attitude, strong work ethic, and willingness to lead by example.
  • The successful candidate will be a motivational leader with a clear focus on new business including working directly with the Digital Sales Manager in digital revenue development.
  • Strong working knowledge of Matrix, OSI, Strata, Excel, and PowerPoint necessary. 

Preferred

  • 3-5 years’ recent television sales management experience with proven record

