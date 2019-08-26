Morning News Anchor

JET 24 and FOX 66 are looking for an experienced news anchor to join our veteran morning meteorologist to co-anchor our popular morning newscasts on both the ABC and FOX affiliates.

The right candidate will have a minimum of 3-5 years’ experience in the television news business, and previous anchor experience. This position requires a bright morning personality, leadership skills, the ability to produce, write, and work in a fast-paced newsroom team environment.

If you are currently reporting or anchoring and looking for a new opportunity and would like to live and work in a four-season lakeside community, 90 minutes from Cleveland, Pittsburgh, and Buffalo, contact us.

Please apply at Nexstar.tv/careers and send a cover letter, resume, and a link to your work to Lou Baxter, News Director at lbaxter@wjettv.com.