The News Anchor serves as the primary presenter of news stories and other content for all platforms in a manner that is clear, engaging and meaningful to news consumers.

JET24/FOX66/YourErie.com is looking for an experienced news anchor to join our top-rated news team.

The right candidate will have a minimum of 3-5 years’ experience in the television news business and previous anchor experience. This position requires leadership skills, the ability to produce, write and work in a fast-paced newsroom team environment.

Presents news stories and other content for all platforms.

Ensures that all news content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality.

Writes and delivers news stories in a clear and concise manner.

Produces newscasts and communicates clear direction with team members.

Assists in writing, copy editing, researching and coordinating news programming and other content.

Acts as a field reporter as assigned.

Responds to breaking news and other urgent newsroom situations as required.

Participates in promotional activities including public appearances.

Performs special projects and other duties as assigned.

Writes content for the website and other eMedia platforms.

Interacts with viewers/users on social media sites.

Requirements & Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.

Fluency in English.

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written with the ability to ad lib when required.

3-5 years’ experience in television news business and previous anchor experience.

Superior on-air presence.

Excellent news judgment with an expansive knowledge of local and national current events, history, newsmakers and issues.

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment.

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

Ability to effectively listen to fully understand problems and communicate with a team to shape a solution.

Valid driver’s license with a good driving record.

Flexibility to work any shift.

Apply at https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/PA-Erie/Anchor-III–News_REQ-12850