The News Anchor serves as the primary presenter of news stories and other content for all platforms in a manner that is clear, engaging and meaningful to news consumers.
JET24/FOX66/YourErie.com is looking for an experienced news anchor to join our top-rated news team.
The right candidate will have a minimum of 3-5 years’ experience in the television news business and previous anchor experience. This position requires leadership skills, the ability to produce, write and work in a fast-paced newsroom team environment.
- Presents news stories and other content for all platforms.
- Ensures that all news content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality.
- Writes and delivers news stories in a clear and concise manner.
- Produces newscasts and communicates clear direction with team members.
- Assists in writing, copy editing, researching and coordinating news programming and other content.
- Acts as a field reporter as assigned.
- Responds to breaking news and other urgent newsroom situations as required.
- Participates in promotional activities including public appearances.
- Performs special projects and other duties as assigned.
- Writes content for the website and other eMedia platforms.
- Interacts with viewers/users on social media sites.
Requirements & Skills:
- Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.
- Fluency in English.
- Excellent communication skills, both oral and written with the ability to ad lib when required.
- 3-5 years’ experience in television news business and previous anchor experience.
- Superior on-air presence.
- Excellent news judgment with an expansive knowledge of local and national current events, history, newsmakers and issues.
- Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment.
- Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.
- Ability to effectively listen to fully understand problems and communicate with a team to shape a solution.
- Valid driver’s license with a good driving record.
- Flexibility to work any shift.
Apply at https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/PA-Erie/Anchor-III–News_REQ-12850