News Anchor

Jobs
Posted: / Updated:

The News Anchor serves as the primary presenter of news stories and other content for all platforms in a manner that is clear, engaging and meaningful to news consumers.

JET24/FOX66/YourErie.com is looking for an experienced news anchor to join our top-rated news team. 

The right candidate will have a minimum of 3-5 years’ experience in the television news business and previous anchor experience.  This position requires leadership skills, the ability to produce, write and work in a fast-paced newsroom team environment. 

  • Presents news stories and other content for all platforms.
  • Ensures that all news content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality.
  • Writes and delivers news stories in a clear and concise manner.
  • Produces newscasts and communicates clear direction with team members.
  • Assists in writing, copy editing, researching and coordinating news programming and other content.
  • Acts as a field reporter as assigned.
  • Responds to breaking news and other urgent newsroom situations as required.
  • Participates in promotional activities including public appearances.
  • Performs special projects and other duties as assigned.
  • Writes content for the website and other eMedia platforms.
  • Interacts with viewers/users on social media sites.

 Requirements & Skills:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.
  • Fluency in English.
  • Excellent communication skills, both oral and written with the ability to ad lib when required.
  • 3-5 years’ experience in television news business and previous anchor experience. 
  • Superior on-air presence.
  • Excellent news judgment with an expansive knowledge of local and national current events, history, newsmakers and issues.
  • Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment.
  • Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.
  • Ability to effectively listen to fully understand problems and communicate with a team to shape a solution.
  • Valid driver’s license with a good driving record.
  • Flexibility to work any shift. 

Apply at https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/PA-Erie/Anchor-III–News_REQ-12850

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News