To,

Michael Miller

WJET Website – YourErie.com

8455 Peach Street

Erie-16509

Pennsylvania

Sent On: 8/2/2022

Subject: New Job listing from Erie,PA

From: Barbara Percy

Email: bpercy@nexstar.tv

Category:

News

Position/Title:

News Director

Details:

WJET ABC 24, WFXP FOX 66, and YourErie.com, Erie, PA, a Nexstar station, is seeking an experienced News Director who is an innovative and dynamic leader. Our News Director will have a proven track record of success in guiding Erie’s news leader in creating compelling content for all platforms.

The News Director leads and supervises all aspects of news, weather and sports programming production.

• Manages all aspects of the News Department for the TV stations, and Digital Platforms.

• Plans and manages staffing, training, and performance evaluations for the News Department.

• Makes decisions regarding hiring, evaluation, promotion and termination of employees.

• Develops news coverage strategy for the station and its website.

• Critiques newscasts daily to correct errors, improve coverage and provide mentoring feedback to news staff.

• Assigns projects to staff and verifies that deadlines are being met.

• Ensures achievement of viewer rating goals.

• Determines programming and evaluation of equipment needs to produce quality programming.

• Responds to coverage questions.

• Works with other senior station leaders to establish and reach station goals.

• Performs other duties as assigned.

Requirements & Skills:

• Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.

• Fluency in English.

• Excellent communication skills, both oral and written.

• Minimum five years’ experience in news programming production, with at least two years’ experience in a leadership role. (More or less depending on market size.)

• Experience guiding, directing and motivating subordinates, including setting performance standards and monitoring performance.

• Experience establishing long-range objectives and specifying the strategies and actions to achieve them.

• Ability to identify the developmental needs of others and to coach, mentor or otherwise help others to improve their knowledge or skills.

• Experience preparing and maintaining departmental budgets.

• Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment.

• Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

• Ability to effectively listen to fully understand employee needs and communicate with a team to shape a solution.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. provides services to WFXP Mission Broadcasting through an outsourcing agreement.

Vacancy Type:

Full Time

Date Posted:

7/29/2022

Closing Date:

8/29/2022

City:

Erie

State:

Pennsylvania

URL:

http://www.yourerie.com

Experience:

Requirements:

Additional Information:

Contact:

Apply online at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar

Apply Online URL:

https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/details/Director-III–News_REQ-19604?locationRegionStateProvince=f620a79f2dc44473828b42881312de2b&locations=bb4234a7e07a01d3bc9bde3c704d3d4d

Job Req #:

19604

EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED