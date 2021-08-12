Category:

News





Position/Title:

News Director





Details: WJET ABC 24, WFXP FOX 66, and YourErie.com, Erie, PA, a Nexstar station, is seeking an experienced News Director who is an innovative and dynamic leader. Our News Director will have a proven track record of success in guiding Erie’s news leader in creating compelling content for all platforms.



The News Director leads and supervises all aspects of news, weather and sports programming production.



• Manages all aspects of the News Department for the TV stations, and Digital Platforms.

• Plans and manages staffing, training, and performance evaluations for the News Department.

• Makes decisions regarding hiring, evaluation, promotion and termination of employees.

• Develops news coverage strategy for the station and its website.

• Critiques newscasts daily to correct errors, improve coverage and provide mentoring feedback to news staff.

• Assigns projects to staff and verifies that deadlines are being met.

• Ensures achievement of viewer rating goals.

• Determines programming and evaluation of equipment needs to produce quality programming.

• Responds to coverage questions.

• Works with other senior station leaders to establish and reach station goals.

• Performs other duties as assigned. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. provides services to WFXP Mission Broadcasting through an outsourcing agreement.



Vacancy Type:

Full Time





Date Posted:

8/12/2021





Closing Date:

10/30/2021





City:

Erie – 16509





State:

Pennsylvania





Experience:

• Minimum five years’ experience in news programming production, with at least two years’ experience in a leadership role. (More or less depending on market size.)

• Experience guiding, directing and motivating subordinates, including setting performance standards and monitoring performance.

• Experience establishing long-range objectives and specifying the strategies and actions to achieve them.

• Ability to identify the developmental needs of others and to coach, mentor or otherwise help others to improve their knowledge or skills.

• Experience preparing and maintaining departmental budgets.

• Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment.

• Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

• Ability to effectively listen to fully understand employee needs and communicate with a team to shape a solution





Requirements:

• Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.

• Fluency in English.

• Excellent communication skills, both oral and written.





Additional Information:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Nexstar Inc., consists of three divisions: Broadcasting, Digital, and Networks. The Broadcasting Division operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to 198 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 116 markets or approximately 39% of all U.S. television households (reflecting the FCC’s UHF discount). The division’s portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. The Digital Division operates 122 local websites and 316 mobile apps offering hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content and creating new revenue opportunities for the company. The Networks Division operates WGN America, a growing national general entertainment cable network and the home of NewsNation, multicast network Antenna TV, and WGN Radio in Chicago. Nexstar also owns a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top tier cable asset. For more information, please visit www.nexstar.tv.



EEO Statement: Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disabled





Contact:

Apply online at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar





Apply Online URL:

https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/PA-Erie/Director-III–News_REQ-11248

