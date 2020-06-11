JET 24/FOX 66 Erie is seeking a part-time news videographer to work evenings, weekends, and fill-in as needed. Usually 25-30 hours per week.

We seek someone with great videography skills, non-linear editing experience, good decision making, a clean driving record, someone who can follow directions, work solo and in a team environment, withstand the rigors of documenting breaking news in all sorts of weather, and desires to work in a fast-paced newsroom setting.

If this sounds like you, send your resume and a link to some of your video work to Lou Baxter, News Director, at lbaxter@wjettv.com. EOE