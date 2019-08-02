Photographer/ MultiMedia Journalist



YourErie.com, powered by JET 24 and FOX 66 in Erie, Pennsylvania, is seeking a Digital Multimedia Journalist to focus exclusively on reporting for our local digital platforms.

The Digital MMJ should be passionate about local news, innovative, focused on the mobile user, confident on camera, and full of creativity and initiative. The ideal candidate will be a self-starting journalist that is well-versed in video journalism and web content creation and publishing using an ever-evolving set of multimedia tools and platforms. This position will gather and present live and recorded video segments, online, on mobile, and on social media. These segments will be original stories that break news, dig deeper into details of breaking stories, and uncover and discover enterprise topics exclusive to our digital platform. He or she will have a strong understanding of how to effectively use social media to publicize stories and to connect with the audience.



Experience:

• Bachelor’s degree Journalism required (equivalent years of experience may substitute for education) + (3) three years’ experience as a multi-platinum journalist

• Work with news team on stories and editorial direction

• Enterprise unique, impactful and on-brand stories

• Develop sources, beats

• Write in-depth and sometimes investigative original news content for various platforms

• Take a lead on breaking news and in-depth, investigative stories on relevant topics

• Shoot and edit content that can be used for various platforms

• Post & update news content on various platforms

• Update and maintain online presence, including mobile sites and apps

• Inter-departmental communication

• Other duties as assigned



Requirements:

• Strong news writing and editing skills

• Attention to journalistic integrity and best practices

• Proficiency in web content management systems

• Ability to create visually rich content such on various platforms

• Must be able to work independently in a fast-paced environment

• Attention to detail and quality

• Some proficiency and working knowledge of multimedia/video tools and applications and basic Internet technologies such as HTML, RSS, FTP is beneficial

• Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience

• Excellent communication skills, both oral and written

• Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

• Valid driver’s license with a good driving record

Physical Demands and Work Environment:

The Digital Multimedia Journalist Reporter must be able to sit, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work near others, work outdoors occasionally in all weather conditions, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions. In addition, the Multimedia Journalist Reporter must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment weighing up to 25 pounds, and be able to handle, control or feel objects, tools or controls. Repetitive movements are required. Work may be conducted in extremely bright or inadequate lighting conditions.

Nexstar Media Group Inc. is the largest TV station operator in the country. With the reach of 169 television stations in 100 markets addressing nearly 38.9% of US television households, and a diversified, growing digital media operation. Nexstar Media Group Inc. is the parent company of Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. & Nexstar Digital LLC. Learn more at www.nexstar.tv.

