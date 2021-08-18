Producer I, Promotions

Jet 24/Fox66/YourErie.com is in need of a promotion producer. The Promotions Producer must be a highly motivated and creative individual. This position will be responsible for producing effective on-air promotional spots, digital marketing and special projects. Regularly scheduled shifts are M-F 8:30-5:30 with some flexibility.

Work closely with Creative Services Director to conceptualize, write, light, shoot, and/or edit compelling on-air and digital promos

Excel in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment and ensure that assigned projects are delivered on time

Modify and customize promotional projects supplied by corporate, utilizing Adobe After Effects

Produce client sponsored promotional spots

Perform other related duties, as assigned

Knowledge of and proven experience in Premiere Pro, After Effects and Photoshop with the ability to demonstrate proficiency level equivalent to 2+ years – this isn’t an “I’m a fast learner” opportunity; you need to know the programs inside and out from day one

Promotional video editing experience in television

environment strongly preferred.



Requirements & Skills:

Attention to detail

Ability to work daytime hours regularly and flexible hours (including weekends) occasionally

Valid driver’s license

Demo reel — include a link in your resume

Passion for strong image and promotion writing

Strong video production skills utilizing Sony, Canon, or Panasonic cameras

Working knowledge of lighting and audio gear

Excellent communication, presentation, organization and time management skills with the ability to prioritize multiple tasks

Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to successfully interact with all departments

Knowledge of Ross Xpression and Black Storm a plus

​

The Promotions Producer must be able to stand, sit, operate a motor vehicle, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work in close proximity to others, work outdoors in all weather conditions, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions.

The Promotions Producer must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment weighing up to 50 pounds, and be able to handle, control or feel objects, tools or controls for extended periods of time. Repetitive movements are required. Work may be conducted in extremely bright or inadequate lighting conditions.

Apply at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/PA-Erie/Producer-I–Promotions_REQ-11593