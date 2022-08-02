The Production Assistant is responsible for various television production duties required to record scenes for live and recorded broadcasts.
• Composes and frames camera shots, applying the technical aspects of light, lenses and camera settings to achieve the effects sought by directors
• Adjusts positions and controls of cameras to change focus, exposure and lighting as requested by the director
• Operates studio cameras during live broadcasts
• Operates remote cameras during live broadcasts
• Confers with directors and other crew members to discuss sequences, desired effects, camera movements and lighting requirements
• Sets up cameras and related equipment
• Tests, cleans, maintains and repairs camera equipment
• Produces graphics for newscast
• Creates graphics for the newscast
• Performs other duties as assigned
Vacancy Type:
Full Time
Date Posted:
7/29/2022
Closing Date:
8/31/2022
City:
Erie – 16509
State:
Pennsylvania
Experience:
Work Experience and Education:
- H.S. Diploma or GED
- Previous production exp. a PLUS – but not necessary. Training provided
Requirements:
Requirements & Skills:
• Excellent communication skills, both oral and written.
• Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment.
• Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.
Contact:
Apply online at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar
Apply Online URL:
https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/details/Producer-I–News_REQ-19589
Job Req #:
19589
EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED