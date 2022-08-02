The Production Assistant is responsible for various television production duties required to record scenes for live and recorded broadcasts.



• Composes and frames camera shots, applying the technical aspects of light, lenses and camera settings to achieve the effects sought by directors

• Adjusts positions and controls of cameras to change focus, exposure and lighting as requested by the director

• Operates studio cameras during live broadcasts

• Operates remote cameras during live broadcasts

• Confers with directors and other crew members to discuss sequences, desired effects, camera movements and lighting requirements

• Sets up cameras and related equipment

• Tests, cleans, maintains and repairs camera equipment

• Produces graphics for newscast

• Performs other duties as assigned



Vacancy Type:

Full Time



Date Posted:

7/29/2022



Closing Date:

8/31/2022



City:

Erie – 16509



State:

Pennsylvania



URL:

http://YourErie.com

Experience:

Work Experience and Education:

H.S. Diploma or GED Previous production exp. a PLUS – but not necessary. Training provided

Requirements:

Requirements & Skills:

• Excellent communication skills, both oral and written.

• Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment.

• Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

Contact:

Apply online at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar

Apply Online URL:

https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/details/Producer-I–News_REQ-19589

Job Req #:

19589

EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED