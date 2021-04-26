The Production Assistant is responsible for various television production duties required to record scenes for live and recorded broadcasts.
Regular schedule will be 5 hrs/day – M-F, 9am – 2pm or 12:30p – 5:30pm
- Copywriting
- Digital marketing
- Coordinate submission of and organize materials for upcoming production with producers, sales, graphic artist and/or talent
- Promotional event staffing as necessary
Software Skills
- Microsoft Office applications – Word, Excel, Access and Power Point mandatory, others preferred
- Adobe Photoshop experience helpful
General Skills
- Excellent communication – Written & Verbal
- Multi Tasking / Prioritizing in a dynamic and ever changing environment
- Ability to move between sales and technical needs of the business on a daily basis