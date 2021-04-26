Production Assistant

Jobs
Posted: / Updated:
Jet Fox Your Erie_1500496365714.jpg

The Production Assistant is responsible for various television production duties required to record scenes for live and recorded broadcasts.

Regular schedule will be 5 hrs/day – M-F, 9am – 2pm or 12:30p – 5:30pm

  • Copywriting
  • Digital marketing
  • Coordinate submission of and organize materials for upcoming production with producers, sales, graphic artist and/or talent
  • Promotional event staffing as necessary

Software Skills

  • Microsoft Office applications – Word, Excel, Access and Power Point mandatory, others preferred
  • Adobe Photoshop experience helpful

General Skills

  • Excellent communication – Written & Verbal
  • Multi Tasking / Prioritizing in a dynamic and ever changing environment
  • Ability to move between sales and technical needs of the business on a daily basis

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar