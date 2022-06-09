Category:

Production



Position/Title:

Promotion Producer

Details:

Jet 24/Fox66/YourErie.com is in need of a promotion producer. The Promotions Producer must be a highly motivated and creative individual. This position will be responsible for producing effective on-air promotional spots, digital marketing and special projects. Regularly scheduled shifts are M-F 8:30-5:30 with some flexibility.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

• Work closely with Creative Services Director to conceptualize, write, light, shoot, and/or edit compelling on-air and digital promos

• Excel in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment and ensure that assigned projects are delivered on time

• Modify and customize promotional projects supplied by corporate, utilizing Adobe After Effects

• Produce client sponsored promotional spots

• Perform other related duties, as assigned

Vacancy Type:

Full Time

Date Posted:

6/2/2022

Closing Date:

7/2/2022

City:

Erie – 16509

State:

Pennsylvania

URL: http://YourErie.com

Experience:

Knowledge of and proven experience in Premiere Pro, After Effects and Photoshop with the ability to demonstrate proficiency level equivalent to 2+ years – this isn’t an “I’m a fast learner” opportunity; you need to know the programs inside and out from day one.

Requirements:

• Attention to detail

• Ability to work daytime hours regularly and flexible hours (including weekends) occasionally

• Valid driver’s license

• Demo reel — include a link in your resume

• Passion for strong image and promotion writing

• Strong video production skills utilizing Sony, Canon, or Panasonic cameras

• Working knowledge of lighting and audio gear

• Excellent communication, presentation, organization and time management skills with the ability to prioritize multiple tasks

• Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to successfully interact with all departments

• Knowledge of Ross Xpression and Black Storm a plus

Physical Demands & Work Environment

• The Promotions Producer must be able to stand, sit, operate a motor vehicle, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work in close proximity to others, work outdoors in all weather conditions, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions.

• The Promotions Producer must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment weighing up to 50 pounds, and be able to handle, control or feel objects, tools or controls for extended periods of time. Repetitive movements are required. Work may be conducted in extremely bright or inadequate lighting conditions.



EEO Statement: Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disabled

EOE

Additional Information:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Nexstar Inc., consists of three divisions: Broadcasting, Digital, and Networks. The Broadcasting Division operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to 198 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 116 markets or approximately 39% of all U.S. television households (reflecting the FCC’s UHF discount). The division’s portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. The Digital Division operates 122 local websites and 316 mobile apps offering hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content and creating new revenue opportunities for the company. The Networks Division operates WGN America, a growing national general entertainment cable network and the home of NewsNation, multicast network Antenna TV, and WGN Radio in Chicago. Nexstar also owns a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top tier cable asset. For more information, please visit www.nexstar.tv.

Job Req #: 18445

Apply online at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar