PT Production Assistant

Entry level position responsible for operating studio camera, audio board or graphics computers during live newscasts and taped segments. This position will focus on camera operation with the opportunity for paid training on audio board and graphic computer once proficiency is achieved on camera. The Production Assistant is responsible for various television production duties required to record scenes for live and recorded broadcasts.

Adjusts positions and controls of cameras to shots as requested by the director

Operates studio cameras during live broadcasts

Confers with directors and other crew members to discuss sequences, desired effects, and camera movements

Sets up cameras and studio equipment

Tests studio equipment prior to broadcasts

Performs basic set/studio cleaning

Performs other duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills:

Reliable transportation

Punctuality

Ability to take direction

Television production experience a plus

SALARY: $12.50/hr, non-negotiable

SCHEDULE:

Regularly scheduled shifts for position – hiring immediately –

Training period will include additional hours until proficiency is achieved (usually takes 2 weeks)**

Will occasionally be asked to cover other shifts

Apply online at https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/PA-Erie/Production-Assistant_REQ-11862