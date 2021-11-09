PT Production Assistant
Entry level position responsible for operating studio camera, audio board or graphics computers during live newscasts and taped segments. This position will focus on camera operation with the opportunity for paid training on audio board and graphic computer once proficiency is achieved on camera. The Production Assistant is responsible for various television production duties required to record scenes for live and recorded broadcasts.
- Adjusts positions and controls of cameras to shots as requested by the director
- Operates studio cameras during live broadcasts
- Confers with directors and other crew members to discuss sequences, desired effects, and camera movements
- Sets up cameras and studio equipment
- Tests studio equipment prior to broadcasts
- Performs basic set/studio cleaning
- Performs other duties as assigned
Requirements & Skills:
- Reliable transportation
- Punctuality
- Ability to take direction
- Television production experience a plus
SALARY: $12.50/hr, non-negotiable
SCHEDULE:
- Regularly scheduled shifts for position – hiring immediately –
- Training period will include additional hours until proficiency is achieved (usually takes 2 weeks)**
Will occasionally be asked to cover other shifts
Apply online at https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/PA-Erie/Production-Assistant_REQ-11862