Category:

Admin – Clerical



Position/Title:

Assistant, Sales



Details:

WJET-TV

Entry level position for full time sales assistant. Responsibilities include assisting the Local and National Sales staff, management, coordinating promotional events, clerical support, etc.



Strong writing and verbal skills required; experience with Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc. Media experience a plus.

Position Summary:

The Sales Assistant works within established Sales Department guidelines to maximize station

revenue opportunities from an order entry, traffic and accounting perspective. The Sales assistant is also

responsible for performing all clerical functions required by department personnel as needed.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

Performs all clerical functions for the Sales Department.

Maintains awareness of the most current traffic policies, practices and procedures.

Enters order, traffic and accounting data using computers, ledgers, orders and other

resources.

resources. Corresponds with customers and confers with coworkers to answer inquiries and resolve account problems.

Prepares forms and reports.

Monitors inventory.

Maintains files and other business records.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Apply in Career section at Nexstar.tv — Req. #18541

EOE

Vacancy Type:

Full Time



Date Posted:

5/25/2022



Closing Date:

6/30/2022



City:

Erie – 16509



State:

Pennsylvania



URL:

http:/YourErie.com



Experience:

Experience with Word, Excel, PowerPoint etc. Media experience a plus.



Requirements:

Strong writing and verbal skills required.



Contact:

Apply online at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar

Apply Online URL:

https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/details/Local-Sales-Assistant_REQ-18541

Job Req #:

18541