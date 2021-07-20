The Special Projects Coordinator provides sales, marketing, production & talent support to all TV and Digital departments and is involved in all key community and Nexstar initiatives with our television stations and digital assets.

The Special Project Coordinator is a Part-Time position, responsible for assisting sales efforts for local community sponsorships that creates traditional and nontraditional revenue.

Plan and produce special projects that involve news, promotions, and sales

Front key community sponsorships

Produce and front Facebook live segments

Gather relevant, competitive, historical research and prospecting data for sales department

Provide full support to our community affairs partners

Serve as brand ambassador for our TV stations and digital asset.

Serve as a point of contact for key community projects

Other duties as assigned by management deemed as necessary

Requirements & Skills:

Strong writing skills

Previous experience in broadcast news, marketing or sales.

Project management, communication and presentation skills a must

Organizational skills – must possess the ability to manage multiple priorities

A good working relationship with key community leaders and business owners.

Strong attention to detail in a fast-paced environment with ability to meet strict deadlines

Proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel and Power Point

Occasional weekends required for position

Physical Demands & Work Environment:

The Sales and Marketing Coordinator must be able to sit, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work in close proximity to others, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions.

In addition, the Sales and Marketing Coordinator must be able to handle, control or feel objects, tools or controls. Repetitive movements are required.

Visit Workday (myworkdayjobs.com) to apply.