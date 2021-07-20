The Special Projects Coordinator provides sales, marketing, production & talent support to all TV and Digital departments and is involved in all key community and Nexstar initiatives with our television stations and digital assets.
The Special Project Coordinator is a Part-Time position, responsible for assisting sales efforts for local community sponsorships that creates traditional and nontraditional revenue.
- Plan and produce special projects that involve news, promotions, and sales
- Front key community sponsorships
- Produce and front Facebook live segments
- Gather relevant, competitive, historical research and prospecting data for sales department
- Provide full support to our community affairs partners
- Serve as brand ambassador for our TV stations and digital asset.
- Serve as a point of contact for key community projects
- Other duties as assigned by management deemed as necessary
Requirements & Skills:
- Strong writing skills
- Previous experience in broadcast news, marketing or sales.
- Project management, communication and presentation skills a must
- Organizational skills – must possess the ability to manage multiple priorities
- A good working relationship with key community leaders and business owners.
- Strong attention to detail in a fast-paced environment with ability to meet strict deadlines
- Proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel and Power Point
- Occasional weekends required for position
Physical Demands & Work Environment:
The Sales and Marketing Coordinator must be able to sit, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work in close proximity to others, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions.
In addition, the Sales and Marketing Coordinator must be able to handle, control or feel objects, tools or controls. Repetitive movements are required.
