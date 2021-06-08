Specialist III, Integrated Digital

The Integrated Digital Specialist is the digital marketing services sales lead.

As a member of the Nexstar digital sales team, the Integrated Digital Specialist (IDS) is responsible for generating and growing digital marketing service revenue for the company. The IDS will be the market’s subject matter expert on digital services and will work, both independently and in conjunction with the Nexstar sales team, to achieve budgeted revenue goals in the digital marketing services area. The Integrated Digital Specialist will achieve this by professionally and effectively selling Nexstar’s Tactive Digital suite of digital marketing services/products (including targeted video, digital audience and reach extensions, SEO/SEM, and sponsorships) with the objective of advancing client objectives.

Develop and execute go-to-market sales strategies and tactics that result in exceeding personal and company revenue targets

Establish, maintain and grow meaningful client relationships

Generate new digital marketing services business and grow business from existing clients

Requirements & Skills:

BA or BS in Business Marketing, Advertising or Communications preferred

3+ years of digital marketing or media sales preferred

Significant knowledge of the local digital marketing services product offering and effective use for clients

Motivated, enthusiastic, self-starter who can work effectively both independently and collaborating in a team environment

Effective communication and client presentation skills

Ability to interact with high-level decision makers

Ability to execute in an organization through collaboration and a consultative process

Excellent follow-up, strong organizational skills and attention to detail

Proven ability to meet and exceed sales goals

Meaningful contributor in sales meetings on digital marketing topics (ex. best practice sharing, industry trends)

Be and effective partner with the market’s sales team in generating digital revenue

