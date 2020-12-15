It’s fun to work in a company where people truly believe in what they are doing!
TV News Reporter collects, analyzes and presents facts about newsworthy events by interview, investigation or observation for all platforms in a manner that is clear, engaging and meaningful to news consumers.
Duties:
- Reports news stories for broadcast, describing the background and details of events
- Arranges interviews with people who can provide information about stories
- Reviews copy and corrects errors in content, grammar and punctuation, following prescribed editorial style and formatting guidelines
- Reviews and evaluates notes taken about event aspects to isolate pertinent facts and details
- Determines a story’s emphasis, length and format, and organizes material accordingly
- Researches and analyzes background information related to news stories to be able to provide complete and accurate information
- Gathers information about events through research, interviews, experience or attendance at political, news, sports, artistic, social or other functions
- Pitches stories to news managers and news producers which are relevant to the local community
- Receives assignments and evaluates leads and tips to develop story ideas
- Discusses issues with producers and/or news managers to establish priorities or positions
- Checks reference materials such as books, news files or public records to obtain relevant facts
- Revises work to meet editorial approval or to fit time requirements
- Shoots and edits news events and news reports
- Produces and presents reports for all platforms
- Ensures that all content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality
- Writes stories for the web and other eMedia platforms
- Interacts with viewers/users on social media sites
- Performs special projects and other duties as assigned
Requirements & Skills:
- Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience
- Fluency in English
- Excellent communication skills, both oral and written.
- Minimum two years’ experience in news reporting (More or less depending on market size)
- Superior on-air presence
- Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment
- Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously
- Valid driver’s license with a good driving record
- Flexibility to work any shift
