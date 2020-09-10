Category:

Vice President/ General Manager

It’s fun to work in a company where people truly believe in what they are doing!

Nexstar Broadcasting Inc, America’s largest local broadcasting company, is seeking an experienced and dynamic Vice President/General Manager to lead its duopoly of WJET-TV (ABC) and WFXP (FOX) which is owned by Mission Broadcasting and managed through a Time Brokerage Agreement, as well as the digital, mobile and social assets associated with YourErie.com.



Erie (DMA #152) is Pennsylvania’s fourth largest city and is situated on the south shore of Lake Erie. It serves as Pennsylvania’s primary access point to the Great Lakes and is located halfway between the cities of Buffalo, NY, Cleveland, OH and Pittsburgh, PA. The local economy is driven by manufacturing, healthcare, higher education, technology, service industries and tourism. Over four million people travel to Erie during summer months to visit attractions like Waldameer Park and Water World and Presque Isle State Park. The 3,200-acre park offers outdoor enthusiasts with access to marinas, beaches, trails, and activities ranging hiking, swimming, boating, and fishing in the summer or ice skating and cross-country skiing in the winter. Erie is home to a zoo and botanical garden, the Port Erie Bicentennial Tower and museums serving both adults and children.

The successful candidate will have demonstrated results in leading sales driven organizations and developing revenue across multiple platforms, as well as promoting teamwork within all station departments. In addition, a track record of success in maintaining a focus on the bottom line, and a broad range of programming experience with an emphasis on localism is essential.

Full Time

9/10/2020

10/10/2020

Pennsylvania

https://www.yourerie.com

Ideal candidates will have a minimum of three years of general management experience at a commercial broadcast television station. The right fit will be a candidate who is professional, and a driven advocate of local broadcasting with proven success in leading revenue and ratings/digital metrics. This job will require exemplary leadership, strategic vision with focused execution and an understanding of how to be hyperlocal and a thoughtful community leader. In addition to having a proven track record of managing high performing sales and news teams, the successful candidate must be effective in collaborating with all department heads and promoting teamwork within all areas of the stations’ operations. An ability to engage local community leaders and develop long-term relationships with key station clients will round out the best candidates.

· Minimum of three years of experience as a successful General Manager for a commercial broadcast station

· Significant depth of sales management experience in leading and driving sales revenue growth in broadcast and digital. Special emphasis on New Local Direct revenue growth, including self-created non-traditional revenue success and sports and community sponsorships.

· A proven track record in providing professional, demonstrative leadership in developing a leadership team and promoting collaboration and teamwork among all station departments.

· The vision and ability to enact short- and long-term development of the stations’ digital and mobile platforms

· Track record of success in maintaining a focus on the bottom line

· Broad range of programming experience with an emphasis on localism is essential.

· Nexstar seeks a stakeholder – someone who is engaging, promotes good citizenship and wants to make a positive impact on the community

5913

