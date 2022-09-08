Category:
Digital Media
Position/Title:
Website Producer
Details:
This role is responsible for updating local website, curating high-performing content, crafting homepage layouts driven by data, and helping to report news — everything from quick-hit local stories to breaking news and enterprise reports. This role will work on building a loyal local audience by being responsive to traffic patterns and audience interest while serving as a steward of our brands.
Typical day:
Website audience producer will attend local editorial meetings as needed/assigned. Producer will have familiarity with local, regional, and national content and use data to make decisions on what stories to publish and how to showcase them on website. Producer will take stories from newsroom and digital reporters and help package the content for optimal engagement. Producer will need to improve headlines and thumbnail images. Producer will communicate successes across the team and the regional group to maximize traffic across as many websites as possible.
Vacancy Type:
Full Time
Date Posted:
9/8/2022
Closing Date:
10/8/2022
City:
Erie – 16509
State:
Pennsylvania
Experience:
- 2 years of experience recommended in digital content and journalism
- Clever headline writer that gets readers to click
- Strong multi-tasking abilities
- Organized, technical problem solver and quick decision maker
- Capable of researching, interviewing, and writing original news articles
- Knowledge of SEO best practices and AP Style
- Enjoys working in teams and has excellent interpersonal skills
- Ease with/ability to learn new technology independently and quickly
- Strong communicator
- Some schedule flexibility (nights, weekends)
- Regularly meets measurements of success
- Strong understanding of Google Analytics; Chartbeat experience a plus
- Proficiency in MS Office; HTML, CSS and Photoshop experience a plus
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s Degree
- Measurements of success
- Works well with local and regional newsrooms
- Doesn’t miss big stories
- Makes decisions based on data
- Understands KPIs and regularly works towards those goals
Contact:
Apply online at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar
Apply Online URL:
https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/details/Website-Producer_REQ-20558
Job Req #:
20558
EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED