Category:

Digital Media

Position/Title:

Website Producer

Details:

This role is responsible for updating local website, curating high-performing content, crafting homepage layouts driven by data, and helping to report news — everything from quick-hit local stories to breaking news and enterprise reports. This role will work on building a loyal local audience by being responsive to traffic patterns and audience interest while serving as a steward of our brands.

Typical day:

Website audience producer will attend local editorial meetings as needed/assigned. Producer will have familiarity with local, regional, and national content and use data to make decisions on what stories to publish and how to showcase them on website. Producer will take stories from newsroom and digital reporters and help package the content for optimal engagement. Producer will need to improve headlines and thumbnail images. Producer will communicate successes across the team and the regional group to maximize traffic across as many websites as possible.

Vacancy Type:

Full Time

Date Posted:

9/8/2022

Closing Date:

10/8/2022

City:

Erie – 16509

State:

Pennsylvania

Experience:

2 years of experience recommended in digital content and journalism

Clever headline writer that gets readers to click

Strong multi-tasking abilities

Organized, technical problem solver and quick decision maker

Capable of researching, interviewing, and writing original news articles

Knowledge of SEO best practices and AP Style

Enjoys working in teams and has excellent interpersonal skills

Ease with/ability to learn new technology independently and quickly

Strong communicator

Some schedule flexibility (nights, weekends)

Regularly meets measurements of success

Strong understanding of Google Analytics; Chartbeat experience a plus

Proficiency in MS Office; HTML, CSS and Photoshop experience a plus

Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree

Measurements of success

Works well with local and regional newsrooms

Doesn’t miss big stories

Makes decisions based on data

Understands KPIs and regularly works towards those goals

Contact:

Apply online at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar

Apply Online URL:

Job Req #:

20558

EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED