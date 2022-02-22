The Website Producer is responsible for updating local website, curating high-performing content, crafting homepage layouts driven by data, and helping to report news — everything from quick-hit local stories to breaking news and enterprise reports.

This role will work on building a loyal local audience by being responsive to traffic patterns and audience interest while serving as a steward of our brands.

Curate and aggregate a steady stream of interesting content that is packaged and promoted in a way that generates engagement and repeat site visitation.

Monitor all forms of media (print, TV, digital, blogs and social) and be quick to report breaking news stories and always on the hunt for exclusive and or trending content that will grow engagement and drive loyal, local traffic

Flexibility to perform duties

Excellent at writing headlines that grow audience and engagement

Prioritize packaging content that grows page views per visitor and time on site, using headline testing, metric tools and observed patterns to guide decision making

Understand different ways to tell a story, particularly producing short videos and choosing great photos.

Evaluate website traffic trends to make decisions on both daily content needs and longer-term content curation that will grow local audience.

Build positive working relationships with newsroom staff and management, work collaboratively on enterprise content, and creating opportunities to market web content on broadcast.

Promote and distribute news content on social media.

Skill/ Experience Requirements

2 years of experience preferred in digital content and journalism

Clever headline writer that gets readers to click

Strong multi-tasking abilities

Organized, technical problem solver and quick decision maker

Capable of researching, interviewing and writing original news articles

Knowledge of SEO best practices and AP Style

Enjoys working in teams and has excellent interpersonal skills

Ease with/ability to learn new technology independently and quickly

Strong communicator

Schedule flexibility (nights, weekends)

Regularly meets measurements of success

Strong understanding of Google Analytics; Chartbeat experience a plus

Proficiency in MS Office; HTML, CSS and Photoshop experience a plus

Other duties as assigned

Education Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree

Typical day

Website audience producer will attend local editorial meetings. Producer will have familiarity with local, regional, and national content and use data to make decisions on what stories to publish and how to showcase them on website. Producer will take stories from newsroom and digital reporters and help package the content for optimal engagement. Producer will need to improve headlines and thumbnail images. Producer will communicate successes across the team and the regional group to maximize traffic across as many websites as possible.

Measurements of success

Works well with local and regional newsrooms

Doesn’t miss big stories

Makes decisions based on data

Understands KPIs and regularly works towards those goals

Responds well to feedback and offers insights on how audience is responding to content and headlines.

Apply online at nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/PA-Erie/Website-Producer_REQ-15925