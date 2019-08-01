JET 24 and FOX 66 Your Weather Authority are looking for a full-time weekend meteorologist/weather reporter for its team of certified meteorologists.

The successful candidate will have a degree in meteorology, be an excellent on-camera communicator, and have an intense passion for weather forecasting and providing severe weather coverage. Knowledge of Baron’s Nexrad Vipir Radar, weather graphic systems, and previous TV experience is beneficial. Responsibilities include preparing and presenting local weather forecasts on TV, radio, and YourErie.com, updating our website, social media, streaming video, and reporting on weather and environmental stories in this four season lakeside community. Ability to shoot and edit video is a plus.

Send a link to your work and resume to Lou Baxter, News Director, lbaxter@wjettv.com EOE. Also please apply at https://www.nexstar.tv/careers/