WFXP – Local Sales Manager

Work and play along the beautiful shores of Lake Erie. If you enjoy the outdoors and don’t mind some snow, Erie is perfect for you! Erie is Pennsylvania’s 4th largest city, and home to the beautiful and award-winning beaches of Presque Isle. Erie hosts three minor league sports teams and supports a vibrant music and arts community. WJET-TV is a legacy ABC station serving the community for over 50 years, with the region’s number one news product, and we’re looking for a motivating leader to move the needle even further. Check out all the region has to offer at VisitErie.com!

WFXP Fox 66 station in Erie PA is seeking a dynamic Local Sales Manager with a minimum of three (3) years sales management experience. We are looking for a sales leader who creates a positive culture for success through leadership, clear direction, teaching, motivating and evaluating the sales efforts of our Local team; develop and execute sales strategies that result in exceeding revenue targets for Local and Digital Sales. Top candidates will have excellent leadership and forecasting skills, as well as a successful track record of generating new business and servicing existing clients and agencies. A working knowledge of Marketron, Matrix, ComScore and Wide Orbit are a plus. Bachelor’s degree in Marketing/ Communications or an equivalent combination of education and work related experience needed.

The Sales Manager is responsible for leading the day to day operations of the Sales department, including development of new business and achievement of revenue goals across Broadcast and Digital Platforms.

Provides leadership for the broadcast/digital sales teams

Makes decisions regarding hiring, evaluation, promotion and termination of employees

Develops and executes sales strategies which result in exceeding revenue targets in local, new business and digital revenue

Drives new business development

Manages inventory and revenue forecasting

Manages recruitment, training, evaluation, and development of sales professionals

Prepares budgets and approves budget expenditures

Manages Accounts Receivable

Develops and cultivates client relationships alongside Account Executives

Performs other duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Advertising or Mass Communications, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience

Minimum three-five years of media sales experience

Fluency in English

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written

Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record

Experience guiding, directing and motivating personnel, including setting and monitoring performance standards

Experience establishing long-range objectives and specifying the strategies and actions to achieve them

Ability to identify the developmental needs of others and to coach, mentor or otherwise help others to improve their knowledge or skills

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, and other office equipment

Experience with Wide Orbit Traffic, Strata, Matrix, and comScore is preferred

