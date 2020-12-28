WJET- Local Sales Assistant

WJET-TV: entry level position for full time sales assistant. Responsibilities include assisting the Local and National Sales staff, management, coordinating promotional events, clerical support, etc. Strong computer skills required, experience with Word, Excel, PowerPoint, writing and verbal etc. Television or Radio experience a plus.

Position Summary:

The Sales Assistant works within established Sales Department guidelines to maximize station revenue opportunities from an order entry, traffic, and accounting perspective. The Sales assistant is also responsible for performing all clerical functions required by department personnel as needed.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

• Performs all clerical functions for the Local & National Sales Department as needed.

• Maintains awareness of the most current traffic policies, practices, and procedures.

• Enters order, traffic and accounting data using computers, ledgers, orders, and other resources.

• Corresponds with customers and confers with coworkers to answer inquiries and resolve account problems.

• Prepares forms and reports.

• Monitors inventory.

• Maintains files and other business records.

• Performs other duties as assigned.

Resume to: Joe Elan, DOS/JET-24, 8455 Peach St, Erie, PA 16509

Apply in Career section at Nexstar.tv