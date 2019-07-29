WJET seeking local Sales Manager

Nexstar Media Group Inc. is the largest TV station operator in the country. With the reach of 171 television stations in 100 markets addressing nearly 38.7% of US television households, and a diversified, growing digital media operation. Nexstar Media Group Inc. is the parent company of Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. & Nexstar Digital LLC. Learn more at www.nexstar.tv.

EEO Statement:

Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disabled

Position Summary

WJET Erie, PA is seeking a Local Sales Manager.

The ideal candidate must be able to work in a fast-paced environment, have strong leadership skills, high-energy, creativity, and the ability to hire, train, and motivate the sales team. Previous multi-platform sales experience and working knowledge of Wide Orbit, Matrix and Strata are preferred.

Position Summary: The Sales Manager is responsible for leading the day to day operations of the Local Sales department and the account executives assigned, including development of new business, digital business and achievement of revenue goals.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

Provides leadership for the broadcast/digital sales teams.

Makes decisions regarding hiring, evaluation, promotion and termination of employees.

Develops and executes sales strategies which result in exceeding revenue targets in local, national, new business and digital revenue.

Drives new business development.

Manages inventory and revenue forecasting.

Manages recruitment, training, evaluation, and development of sales professionals.

Prepares budgets and approves budget expenditures.

Manages Accounts Receivable.

Develops and cultivates client relationships alongside Account Executives.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Requirements & Skills:

Demonstrated track record of making/exceeding budget goals

Skill set in understanding, positioning and selling both endemic and non-endemic digital platforms – specifically in video.

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Advertising or Mass Communications, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written.

Minimum three-five years of media sales and sales management experience.

Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record.

Experience guiding, directing and motivating personnel, including setting and monitoring performance standards.

Experience establishing long-range objectives and specifying the strategies and actions to achieve them.

Ability to identify the developmental needs of others and to coach, mentor or otherwise help others to improve their knowledge or skills.

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, and other office equipment.

Experience with Wide Orbit Traffic, Strata, Matrix, Kantar, and comScore is preferred.

Physical Demands & Work Environment:

The Local Sales Manager must be able to sit, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work in close proximity to others, work outdoors in all weather conditions, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions.

