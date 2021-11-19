John V Schultz – Buy Local

Skip to content
WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com
Erie
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
TV Schedule
Local News
Pennsylvania News
Your Local Election HQ
Election Results
National News
Digital Exclusive
Washington DC Bureau
Employment News
Golden Apple Award
NewsMaker
NewsNation
Loving Giving Local
Coronavirus
Your Local Vaccine HQ
Veterans Voices
Remarkable Women
BestReviews
Top Stories
Dark Side of the Moon: Lunar eclipse viewer gallery
Video
Pa. customers will see utility refunds in 2022. Here’s what to know
Video
Dems’ sweeping social, climate bill passes divided House
Biden to transfer power to Harris while he gets colonoscopy
Weather
WxCAM Network
Weather Headlines
7-Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather Academy
Lake Forecasts
Interactive Radar
Closings And Delays
Picture Perfect Weather
Digital Exclusive Weather Forecast
Sports
Local Sports
Local HS Sports News
National Sports
Athlete of the Week
Friday Night Lights
High School Football
Play of the Night
Team of the Week
Erie BayHawks
Erie Otters
Erie Seawolves
Masters Report
Buffalo Bills
NFL Cleveland
NFL Pittsburgh
NFL on FOX
Black & Gold Today
Nittany Nation
Top Stories
Mercyhurst Wins Home Opener, Pushes Record to 3-0
Video
Athlete of the Week: Christian Santiago
Video
Schaetzle Named PSAC West Coach of the Year
Video
Wednesday Night College Basketball (11-17-21)
Video
On Our Air
Be a Tourist
Birthdays
Blood Watch
Border Report Tour
Destination PA
Golden Apple Award
Health Reports
Hispanic Heritage Month
iRock Fitness Motivation Monday
Jet Pet
Melinda’s Garden Moment
PI 365
Tech Talk
What’s Cooking
Wild Stuff
Your Money
Marketplace
Thrifty Thursday
Ask the Professional
Your Wellness Network
Your Home
Operation Skilled Workforce
Community
Your Events
LECOM Flu Shot Locations
Foster Erie Placement Bag Drive
AARP Fraud Watch
Contests
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life!
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
Closed Caption
WJET WFXP Mobile Apps
Newsletter sign up
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Operation Skilled Workforce
Jobs
Find a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
John V Schultz – Buy Local
Don't Miss
Dark Side of the Moon: Lunar eclipse viewer gallery
Video
Pa. customers will see utility refunds in 2022. Here’s what to know
Video
Dems’ sweeping social, climate bill passes divided House
More News