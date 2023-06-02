Join JET 24/FOX 66 to support American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life

Celebrate giving back to the community.

For Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring this year, JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com has partnered with the American Cancer Society, honoring David Belmondo and others in the community affected by cancer.

Even though we all have our own reason for joining Relay For Life, we’ll take down cancer because we’re in it together. Our team is fundraising for the American Cancer Society’s support service and lifesaving research.

Please donate or join our team today, because together we can end cancer.

Come to the JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com studio at 8455 Peach Street in Erie for Founder’s Day on Friday, June 16, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., to collect and decorate a luminaria here or at home.

Then, bring your luminaria to the Relay for Life Walk on June 24 at Liberty Park in Erie. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Liberty Park Amphitheater.

JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com studio

Help support a cancer free future.