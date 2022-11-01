Junior Achievement of Western PA presents Celebrating Success 2022

Your investment will help inspire and prepare today’s young people for a successful tomorrow.

The Erie County Board of Directors and the Celebrating Success Committee present this year’s Celebrating Success event on Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Erie Art Museum.

Celebrating Success recognizes two young business leaders in Erie County who have made, or are positioned to make, an outstanding business, social or cultural impact on the area. This year’s honorees are Cathryn Easterling, Erie office director, Bridgeway Capital and Kelly Kars, owner, Erie Food Tours.

Tickets: $35 per person | $120 per group of four (4)

Click here to secure your ticket for the event or scan the QR code below with your phone.

This event serves as a way to honor young entrepreneurs and inspire the next generation of businesspeople in Erie County through career-ready and financial literacy programming.

“Celebrating Success is a great event, because it allows us to recognize and celebrate the business leaders who are making a difference in Erie County,” said Patrice Matamoros, president of Junior Achievement of Western PA. “In this unprecedented era in business, it’s important to celebrate those who make our world better, and we hope the community will help us celebrate these ambitious leaders.”

This award recognizes the success, achievement and shining example set forth by the recipients of this award. At the event, all guests will receive one complimentary drink ticket followed by a cash bar.

Erie Art Museum

20 E 5th St, Erie, PA 16507

To learn more about Celebrating Success, please visit their website, Facebook or Twitter.