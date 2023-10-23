Lend your support with JET 24/FOX 66 for Wreaths Across America 2023

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — During the holiday season, join JET 24/FOX 66 and support Wreaths Across America.

Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization that distributes wreaths to be placed on military graves.

Donate now online. Buy a wreath to honor those who served here in Erie. Donations will be accepted through Tuesday, Nov. 28. Then on Dec. 16, starting at noon, a wreath-laying ceremony will be held at the Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home.

Visit the Wreaths Across America website to learn how to buy wreaths or to volunteer to commemorate this proud tradition.