Electric company creates project to protect birds and residents

Representative Parke Wentling applauds an electric company for the expansion of a project to protect birds and residents.

The Pennsylvania Power Company installed two new osprey nesting boxes in Mercer and in Crawford counties.

Ospreys are raptors found along large lakes and rivers. They usually build nests on man-made structures such as power lines.

When the nests are on top of the power lines, they pose as a risk for power outages and electrocution.

A $5,000 first energy foundation grant was awarded last fall to the Erie Bird Observatory for funding an additional nesting boxes across Western Pennsylvania.