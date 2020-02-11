Work continues on UPMC Hamot’s Patient Care Tower

Work on UPMC Hamot’s Patient Care Tower is continuing this week with some help from some heavy lifters.

This crane is so large that it has to be put together on the scene and then taken apart to move.

The crane is in Erie for the week to help move large pipes, as well as, heating and air conditioning equipment onto the roof of the new tower.

The medical center is required to notify all helicopter traffic when the crane is in place.

It is all part of UPMC’s $111 million construction project that s expected to be completed in the next 12 months.