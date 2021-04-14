Pine Grove Cemetery wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

This week’s Loving Giving Local is “Branching Out”.

Several trees at the Pine Grove Cemetery have been destroyed by a wind storm and the $250 prize will help replace those trees.

It takes a lot of work and man hours to maintain the Pine Grove Cemetery in Corry. This is the largest cemetery in Corry but a recent storm uprooted several large White Pine trees.

Some of those trees fell on headstones, doing damage to the stones. It took three area tree service companies to clean up the mess left behind.

Between that storm and every day maintenance of equipment, this $250 Loving Giving Local check couldn’t have come at a better time.

“We’ll be able to replace some trees, that’s what we’re going to do. That will come in handy, probably do about five to eight trees.” said David Apps.

Apps says they try to plant new trees every year. But now with the Loving Giving Local check, other uses for the money will be utilized.

“The roads within it, trees, broken down equipment, there’s a lot of different expanses and not a whole lot of income.” Apps said.

For Superstore Joe Askins, spending the $250 here just makes sense.

“To find out that this donation that we brought here today is going to be used for planting trees and upkeep in the cemetery, that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about.” Askins said.

Loving Giving Local nonprofit winners

