Alzheimer’s Association winner of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

The Loving Giving Local truck is at it again this week, finding a deserving charity for a $250 weekly award.

This time it is the Alzheimer’s Association, which brings hope to families dealing with a terrible illness.

Who couldn’t use some unexpected good news? So when Debbie Wisinski saw the Loving Giving Local vehicle was making a stop at the Alzheimer’s Association Office, she realized the day was taking a turn for the better.

“Oh my gosh, it was such a surprise and we were so grateful for the donation. You know all of our programs and services are supported through fundraising dollars, so this will just go to that,” said Debbie Wisinski.

That means not only those suffering with memory stealing illnesses, but family members as well, as the association recognizes the toll the illness takes on loved ones too.

Supporters of the program say the important work of the Alzheimer’s Association is a perfect fit for the Loving Giving Local mission.

“It’s going into programs and resources. It’s pretty exciting to see the impact that Loving Giving Local is making,” said Joe Askins, Auto Express Resale Centers.

What good works will be rewarded with Loving Giving Local dollars? Check in next week to find out.