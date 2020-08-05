American Heart and Stroke Association wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

We’re hearing a lot about the dangers of COVID-19 these days, but the truth is that heart disease and stroke remain for more deadly killers.

Our Loving Giving Local crew is helping in that fight, with a $250 cash award to the American Heart and Stroke Association.

Heart Disease remains the nation’s number one killer, with strokes are number four, which makes the daily work of the American Heart and Stroke Association vital in our efforts to stay healthy and stay alive.

When the Loving Giving Local crew drew the association’s name, division director Gina Klofft knew the money would help with education programs that talk about everything from vaping to high blood pressure. Another message is that heart attacks and strokes don’t just kill men.

“Sadly, one of three women die of some form of cardiovascular disease. It’s the number one killer of women over the age of 25. Every dollar that we receive is critical to our mission and we’re so grateful today.” Klofft said.

Many of the programs targets kids with positive healthy heart and lifestyle messages, because, the sooner you can eliminate bad habits, the better the chances to avoid problems later.

“When you’re talking about educating students, helping our community and the money, this money is going to stay local. That’s what Loving Giving Local is all about.

What is the next worthwhile charity to benefit from the Loving Giving Local $250 award. You’ll have to tune in on Wednesday morning to find out.