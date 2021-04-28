ANNA Shelter wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

A lot of people have been in need over the past 14 months due to COVID-19, but not all of the need has been focused on people. Our four-legged friends have needed help too and the Loving Giving Local crew is helping one such group this week.

The formal name is the Association for Needy and Neglected Animals. Since 2004, you’ve known it as the ANNA Shelter.

Founder Ruth Thompson says the large monthly fundraisers that support the shelter have been stopped by the pandemic. A surprise $250 Loving Giving Local award means a lot.

“That $250 award will go a long way and just knowing the support of the community and to not be expecting something truly gives the staff a morale boost and just kind of keeps us going.” Thompson said.

It’s not cheap to feed, shelter and provide vet services for Erie’s abandoned animal community, but with hard work and a little help from the Loving Giving Local award, it can be accomplished even in these times.

“To me, it’s an exciting day and the ANNA Shelter is a great non-profit in our community and I’m glad to be here.” said Joe Askiins.

What worthwhile charity will benefit next week from the Loving Giving Local $250 award, you’ll have to tune in on Wednesday morning to find out.