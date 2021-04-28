ANNA Shelter wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

Loving Giving Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A lot of people have been in need over the past 14 months due to COVID-19, but not all of the need has been focused on people. Our four-legged friends have needed help too and the Loving Giving Local crew is helping one such group this week.

The formal name is the Association for Needy and Neglected Animals. Since 2004, you’ve known it as the ANNA Shelter.

Founder Ruth Thompson says the large monthly fundraisers that support the shelter have been stopped by the pandemic. A surprise $250 Loving Giving Local award means a lot.

“That $250 award will go a long way and just knowing the support of the community and to not be expecting something truly gives the staff a morale boost and just kind of keeps us going.” Thompson said.

It’s not cheap to feed, shelter and provide vet services for Erie’s abandoned animal community, but with hard work and a little help from the Loving Giving Local award, it can be accomplished even in these times.

“To me, it’s an exciting day and the ANNA Shelter is a great non-profit in our community and I’m glad to be here.” said Joe Askiins.

What worthwhile charity will benefit next week from the Loving Giving Local $250 award, you’ll have to tune in on Wednesday morning to find out.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Loving Giving Local nonprofit winners

Mother Teresa Academy

Community Access Media

Achievement Center

Alzheimer's Association

Young Artists Debut Orchestra

Erie Dance Consortium

Brookside Fire Company

Impact Corry

Villa Maria Academy

Lake Erie Arboretum

Pleasant Ridge Manor Friends Forever

WLD Ranch

Wesley United Methodist Church

Lake Erie Fanfare

Eagles Nest Leadership Corporation

Erie Free Store

Sunshine Group of Erie

Community Country Day School

Erie Drum Corps

Foundation for Sustainable Forests

Erie City Mission

Academy Neighborhood Association

Gem City Bands

Multicultural Health Evaluation Delivery Systems

United Way of Erie County

Wayside Presbyterian Church

Erie Humane Society

Compass Reading Center Inc.

Fairview Presbyterian Church

Headwaters NRC Trust

GECAC

AAUW Erie Branch

Corry Higher Education Council

Union City Pride

Girls Golf of Erie

Warriors to Washington

H.A.N.D.S.

Greater Erie Alliance for Equality

American Heart Association

Corry Area Arts Council, Inc.

Mercyhurst University

West Lake Fire Department

Doorkeepers Christian Outreach

Edinboro University Alumni Association

The Tom Ridge Environmental Center Foundation

St. Jude School

Union City Little League

Union City Fire Department

Erie Regional Library Foundation

Events Calendar