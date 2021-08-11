Bair Foundation wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

There are far more foster kids in our community than there are foster families able to offer those kids a loving and stable home.

Our Loving Giving Local crew found one charity with the mission of finding more homes that could make all the difference in a child’s life.

Here is more on this week’s Loving Giving Local award winner, the Bair Foundation.

Far too many Erie County kids are starting life abused or neglected while in need of a fresh start in life.

The volunteers and staff of the Bair Foundation know those stories all too well.

They also know that the right family for the right kid can make all the difference in overcoming some of life’s harsher realities.

“It’s hard to become a productive community person as an adult when you’re in that environment as a child. Our goal and mission is to help families and to help these kids grow,” said Mary Debarnardo, Bair Foundation.

As the winner of the Loving Giving Local $250 award, the Bair Foundation will use those dollars to build the foundation’s emergency fund that is used to help a foster kid through an unforeseen financial hardship.

“The Bair Foundation has been helping out the foster children in our community for many years and it’s just a great example of what this Loving Giving Local is all about,” said Joe Askins, Sponsor from Auto Express.

What worthwhile charity will be next to benefit from the weekly randomly drawn Loving Giving Local award? Tune in next Wednesday morning to find out.

