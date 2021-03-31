Bike Erie wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

It won’t be long before the kids are out riding their bikes around the neighborhood, but not all kids get the chance.

Our Loving Giving Local crew is funding one program that is looking to change all that.

For many, a bicycle is an essential tool for childhood. It’s a first taste of freedom and a hint of the open road to come. Kids in poorer families may not get the chance, until now.

The Bike Erie Recyclery, a program that is sponsored through the Sisters of Saint Joseph. It is the east side’s only bike shop, where donations are fixed up to either be sold to keep the shop open or given away. While it is not cheap, it is rewarding.

“My standard bike is some bike that someone had in their garage for 30 years. The tires are rotted, the chain is rusted and that’s about a $60 thing to get it back up to operating condition.” said Eric Brozell.

The hope is that, one day, a second bike shop can be opened so that even more kids can get a good ride. That might be a bit off, but the $250 Loving Giving Local award is certainly a big step in the right direction.

“Might then be able to open a recycling center somewhere in the city. Bike Erie is an important part of our community and I’m really excited that we’ll be able to bring a donation.” said Joe Askins.

What worthwhile charity will benefit from the $250 Loving Giving Local award, you’ll have to tune in Wednesday morning to find out!