Booker T. Washington Center wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

Erie’s Booker T. Washington Center is the lucky recipient of this week’s Loving Giving Local donation. The neighborhood center has been serving the Erie community for nearly a century.

$250 Loving Giving Local dollars from the Auto Express Resale Center will help feed hungry kids this holiday season.

“One of the things we do in our after school program is provide the youth with a hot meal. We’ll make sure this money is utilized to be able to continue to provide those individuals with a hot meal when they come in. It’s getting out here and the holidays are coming. We want to do a special meal with these funds,” said Shantel Hilliard, Booker T. Washington Center.

“The center is nearly 100 years old in our community. For us to be able to deliver a donation knowing, knowing the donation is going to stay local and to fund some of the after school programs at the center, that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about,” said Joe Askins, Sponsor.

Besides after school meals and programs for youth, the Booker T. Washington Center serves Erie by providing recreational and athletic opportunities, COVID-19 vaccines, free tax services, day care, the WIC program, and so much more.

An important part of the Booker T. Washington Center’s mission in our community is education.

“Booker T. Washington was an educator, so we want to make sure we follow his footsteps in regards to educating the community, providing resources to the community, doing good work and making sure the community is supported in the fashion they need to be serviced,” Hilliard said.

The Booker T. Washington Center has served the under served since 1923.

