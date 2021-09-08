Cathedral Prep wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

The Loving Giving Local random draw for the $250 award has helped charities both big and small get ahead of the struggles of raising funds during a pandemic.

Tonight one of the better known charities and a story, and even a small donation properly placed can have an impact.

Here is the story of tonight’s award winner Cathedral Prep High School.

For some 100 years now, Cathedral Prep has stood a beacon to Catholic education in the Erie community.

A storied history that has represented both academic and sports excellence, but that doesn’t mean that every student comes from privilege.

Which is why the school has various scholarship programs where a $250 Loving Giving Local award can still have a big impact.

“Every dollar counts, so everything that funds any of our initiatives or projects to provide assistance for students tuitions things like that is huge,” said Will Pituch, Cathedral Prep.

Sponsor Joe Askins said he loves when Loving Giving Local dollars help small struggling charities, but he admits that it is also a thrill when the random draw helps one of the best known schools in Erie County.

“To know that this donation will stay local and will probably help a student with admissions or some of the projects they have going on, bringing Loving Giving Local to Cathedral Prep makes me pretty excited today,” said Joe Askins, Sponsor from Auto Express.

What worthwhile charity will benefit from the Loving Giving Local $250 award next week? Tune in next Wednesday morning to find out.

