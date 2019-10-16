Community Access Media receives $250 part of Loving Giving Local

We are spreading the love we have for our community through our new segment Loving Giving Local.

You never know when it will be your lucky day, and for Community Access Media (C.A.M.) that day has come.

Although there were over 300 nonprofits flying through the air today, Joe Askins of the Auto Express Resale Centers snagged C.A.M. as this weeks cash prize winner.

“All of the support is really appreciated. Us at C.A.M., we really appreciate the support from Joe and this donation is definitely going to make a difference in our operating expenses this year,” said Jacob Bartko, Executive Director, Community Access Media.

The business offers media production training for people of all ages, right in downtown Erie.

“Anybody in the community can come in and take our production class, learn how to create a podcast, learn how to create a YouTube series or social media videos, and we can share those with the community,” said Bartko.

Although there was plenty of excitement from the company, others were just excited to learn more about the local nonprofit.

“Me learning about what C.A.M. is all about and what they’re doing and how they’re helping the kids in our community, I mean, it’s exciting for me to be able to bring a check here today and to give it to C.A.M. for all of the hard work they’re doing in our community,” said Joe Askins, President, Auto Express Resale Centers.

C.A.M. received a $250 donation today. Congratulations to this weeks winner. Join us next Wednesday morning to see who benefits from Loving Giving Local.