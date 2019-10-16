Community Access Media winner of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

Here at JET 24/FOX66/YourErie we are Loving Living Local, but now we are taking that to the next level. We have a new segment we are bringing to you called Loving Giving Local.

Each week, on Good Morning Erie, we will be announcing a local nonprofit that will receive a donation of $250 to continue their efforts in the community.

Community Access Media is this week’s winner of Loving Giving Local.

Tune in to JET 24 Action News at 5:30 p.m. for a special presentation as we award Community Access Media with their $250 check.