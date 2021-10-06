Community Blood Bank wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

This week’s Loving Giving Local donation went to a local organization that continues to struggle through the COVID-19 pandemic. The money will help say thank you to those who help lives.

The COVID-19 continues to plague local businesses in many ways and blood banking is no exception.

Every week, JET 24 Action News reports what blood types are at critically low levels.

Already challenged before COVID-19, the pandemic has dramatically complicated blood collection for the Erie Community Blood Bank, eliminating office, workplace and school blood drives.

“If you’re used to giving at work or school and we haven’t been able to be there. It doesn’t mean we don’t need you. We still need you to come in here and join us at 26th and Peach if you’re able to or find a community drive in the area.” said Deanne Renaud, Erie Community Blood Bank.

The Loving Giving Local donation of $250 will be used to appreciate the most valuable resource of the blood bank, the donors.

“Only about 2% of the population donates blood. When we can thank them and make them feel appreciated as they really are. It just helps us going forward.” Renaud said.

“To be able to bring Loving Giving Local to the Community Blood Bank is truly a community event. We know this donation is going to stay right here in the community. Think of all the lives that are saved because of our Community Blood Bank. to know that we can make an impact by bringing them a donation is a pretty special day.” said Joe Askins, Auto Express Resale Center.

