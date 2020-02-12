Community Country Day School wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

It’s back to school for our Loving Giving Local crew this week.

Tonight they are recognizing a place where the kids get a little more attention then what you might find in public education.

Many kids thrive in a public education setting, but some do better in a smaller, quieter environment.

Welcome to the Community Country Day School. A place that prides itself on offering a more direct and specialized education to get those kids who need it on the path to success.

An extra $250 from the Loving Giving Local crew will help with things like kitchen and gym equipment.

Most importantly it also draws attention to the work that goes on here.

“It allows people in the community to know a little bit more about what we do here. We have an amazing school, amazing staff, amazing students and I can’t say enough about it so I’m just excited that it brings awareness to the work that we do here,” said Angela Collins, Community Country Day School.

Sponsor Joe Askins was excited to see the work of the school and excited that the $250 will go to good use in giving the students here an even better educational experience.

“It definitely brings a smile to my face and most importantly to bring awareness to all they’re doing in the community. I just think that schools like this are definitely needed and it’s pretty exciting to deliver them a check today,” said Joe Askins, Auto Express.

What worthwhile cause will the Loving Giving Local crew award with a $250 prize next week? Tune in Wednesday morning and find out.