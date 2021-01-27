Community of Caring wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

This week, our Loving Giving Local crew stays in the City of Erie for an organization that really shows that this is a community of caring.

In fact, the words are right in the name of this week’s charity, the Community of Caring.

From 35 to 40 people staying in the shelter to as many as 60 people getting hot meals, the Community of Caring is involved in the well-being of those in need on a daily basis.

That can get expensive, with the additional costs of masks and gloves and disinfectants in a COVID age.

“A number of these items that we normally didn’t use a lot of in the past we’re using more of because of COVID, not only keeping the staff as well as the people that we serve safe.” said Katrina House.

The need is every day, so staff members believe the response is needed every day too. This means they have to stay safe so those who need the Community of Caring can stay safe, which means a $250 Loving Giving Local award for proper supplies to continue to meet the need is priceless.

“And for us to be able to deliver them a donation and know that the donation will go to supplies or food to help the community, that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about.” said Joe Askins.

What worthwhile charity will benefit from the Loving Giving Local award next week? You’ll have to tune in on Wednesday morning to find out!

