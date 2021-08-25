Community Outreach Group wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

Those who believe the Christmas spirit is only alive in December have not met the volunteers of the Community Outreach Group.

They work all year, collecting, so on the first Saturday in December, they can be there for neighbors in need, with clothing, with food and presents.

And it doesn’t matter if you’ve been here a while, or just arrived.

“Oh, it’s a beautiful impact,” said Tim Nowakowski, president of the Community Outreach Group. “One of our catch phrases is ‘we share a contagious smile,’ and a lot of our folks who visit us can’t even articulate their thanks in the English language. So, I often say the smile and their eyes make everything worthwhile.”

The Loving Giving Local team knows the randomly drawn $250 award will help make this year shine, but there’s room for even more giving through the year-long fundraising effort.

“We’d like to see the whole community get involved,” said Joe Askins from the sponsor, Auto Express. “Go to their Facebook page, and let’s make this their best year ever.”

What worthwhile charity will be the next to be drawn for the loving giving local $250 award?? Log onto YourErie.com next Wednesday morning to find out.

