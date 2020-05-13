Compass Reading Center wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

Reading opens entire worlds to children. Worlds that can be lost to those kids that are dealing with dyslexia. This week, our Loving Giving Local crew found a non-profit looking to bring the joy of reading to all children.

Since 2003, The Compass Reading Center has taught hundreds of dyslexic children how to train their minds to read, despite an illness looking to jumble the words on the pages. The center not only teaches the children, but also teaches teachers on how to get results too.

“We are a private tutorial service. We are a non-profit and we also provide training to teachers in our methods across PA and in neighboring states.” said Douglas Buyer, Ph.D.

The center works with school districts that contract their services, but also deals privately with families trying to get a student past the challenges that dyslexia brings.

“The Compass Reading Center is a non-profit that doesn’t get the exposure of some others, so it’s always a nice surprise to come to a place like this with a Loving Giving Local gift.” said Joe Askins.

What worthwhile charity will get a visit from the Loving Giving Local crew next week? You can tune in Wednesday morning to find out!