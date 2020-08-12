Corry Arts Council wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

Loving Giving Local

The arts have long been a way to reduce stress by going to a gallery or listening to a conert or watching a dance performance.

That’s why the Loving Giving Local crew hit the road this week, to present a check to help keep the arts alive in southeast Erie County in this stressful year.

The biggest complaint in a small town? There’s nothing to do.

But that’s not true in the small town of Corry, Pa. thanks to the work of the Corry Arts Council. The council is tasked with bringing various art events to Corry, with future plans for a chalk walk, art shows and concerts in the town park.

“We’re lucky to have the park here to be able to do music. There’s plenty of space to spread out, there’s plenty of room for people, and we have parking all around so people can stay in their cares if they are afraid of getting out.” said Allison Hanson.

There hasn’t been any set decisions on where to spend the money just yet, but art supplies will be needed for the chalk walk and the council usually buys popcorn to make a few dollars at concerts. That’s a big help in the effort to keep the arts alive in Corry.

“To hear about the events they have planned and the money is going to stay right here in Corry. It just brings me a lot of joy and I think this is a tight community and I get excited any time I can bring a Loving Giving Local out here to Corry.” said Joe Askins.

What worthwhile charity will be supported next by a Loving Giving Local $250 award. You will have to tune in Wednesday morning to find out.

