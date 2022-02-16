Corry Public Library wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

This week’s Loving Giving Local donation benefits an organization that’s been serving Corry more than 120 years.

The Corry Public Library has been serving readers and future readers of all ages since 1900.

The library offers regular programs for kids and adults. In addition to its large book condition, it offers technology like computers, tablets, free WiFi, e-books, and mobile hot spots.

Named a 5-star library by Library Journal magazine, the independent library is not part of the Erie County Library System. So, a Loving Giving Local donation of $250 from Auto Express helps Corry update its collection.

“I would like to do some updating of our non-fiction, getting some current titles and information,” said Melissa Froah, Library Director. “I feel there’s a difference between reading online and having the actual book in hand. Maybe that makes me old fashioned, but I feel it is important to know what it’s like and to have the physical experience to have the books.”

“You can see how important libraries still are today. For us to bring this donation and to know this money will be used to update some of their books and keep the library current, that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about,” said Joe Askins, Auto Express Resale Center.

