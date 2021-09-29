Crime Victim Center of Erie wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

It wasn’t that long ago when sexual assault was not talked about in polite company.

Thanks to groups like the Crime Victim Center, however, victims now have a place to go to get help.

Since 1973, the Crime Victim Center has been a lifeline for victims of sexual assault, offering hotline resources and a sympathetic ear, proof that victims no longer need to hide in the shadows in fear. This is work that continues due to donations from places like the Loving Giving Local $250 award.

“So, having their donation continues the work that we do make sure we can see people at no cost to them get the services that they need to move beyond the tragic episodes in their life and move and have a truly fulfilling and happy life afterwards,” said Paul Lukach, Executive Director of the Crime Victim Center.

The Crime Victim Center deals with some of the most painful circumstances any victim could face, making it even more important that people help each other when needed the most.

“It’s all about community and there’s no better thing to be able to do than to donate to the Crime Victim Center knowing that it’s going to help people right here in our community,” said Joe Askins, sponsor with Auto Express.

