Cystic Fibrosis Association of Erie County wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

COVID-19 has refocused our attention on the benefits of healthy lungs and good breathing habits.

This week, our Loving Giving Local team found a group working on those issues long before we knew that COVID-19 existed.

Long before COVID and as far back as 1965, area families have had to deal with cystic fibrosis. A potentially brutal condition, CF can severely damage a patient’s lungs and digestive system.

It can also damage a patient’s bank accounts with repeated visits to the hospital and pricey prescriptions. That’s where the Cystic Fibrosis Association of Erie County comes in, raising the money needed to fight those rising costs.

“What we do is offer reimbursement for the medical expenses that they might incur out of pocket for deductibles, co-pays, or any prescription as well as lengthy hospital stays.” said Kim Teribery.

No one believes that the Loving Giving Local award of $250 will end the threat of cystic fibrosis, but it is a reminder that the illness is still out there, even with the recent focus on COVID-19.

“For us to be able to be a part of that in our local community, that’s truly why we started Loving Giving Local and that’s what it’s all about, helping others.” said Joe Askins.

