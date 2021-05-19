Cystic Fibrosis Association of Erie County wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

Loving Giving Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 has refocused our attention on the benefits of healthy lungs and good breathing habits.

This week, our Loving Giving Local team found a group working on those issues long before we knew that COVID-19 existed.

Long before COVID and as far back as 1965, area families have had to deal with cystic fibrosis. A potentially brutal condition, CF can severely damage a patient’s lungs and digestive system.

It can also damage a patient’s bank accounts with repeated visits to the hospital and pricey prescriptions. That’s where the Cystic Fibrosis Association of Erie County comes in, raising the money needed to fight those rising costs.

“What we do is offer reimbursement for the medical expenses that they might incur out of pocket for deductibles, co-pays, or any prescription as well as lengthy hospital stays.” said Kim Teribery.

No one believes that the Loving Giving Local award of $250 will end the threat of cystic fibrosis, but it is a reminder that the illness is still out there, even with the recent focus on COVID-19.

“For us to be able to be a part of that in our local community, that’s truly why we started Loving Giving Local and that’s what it’s all about, helping others.” said Joe Askins.

What worthwhile charity could benefit from the Loving Giving Local $250 award. You’ll have to tune in on Wednesday morning to find out.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News

Loving Giving Local nonprofit winners

Mother Teresa Academy

Community Access Media

Achievement Center

Alzheimer's Association

Young Artists Debut Orchestra

Erie Dance Consortium

Brookside Fire Company

Impact Corry

Villa Maria Academy

Lake Erie Arboretum

Pleasant Ridge Manor Friends Forever

WLD Ranch

Wesley United Methodist Church

Lake Erie Fanfare

Eagles Nest Leadership Corporation

Erie Free Store

Sunshine Group of Erie

Community Country Day School

Erie Drum Corps

Foundation for Sustainable Forests

Erie City Mission

Academy Neighborhood Association

Gem City Bands

Multicultural Health Evaluation Delivery Systems

United Way of Erie County

Wayside Presbyterian Church

Erie Humane Society

Compass Reading Center Inc.

Fairview Presbyterian Church

Headwaters NRC Trust

GECAC

AAUW Erie Branch

Corry Higher Education Council

Union City Pride

Girls Golf of Erie

Warriors to Washington

H.A.N.D.S.

Greater Erie Alliance for Equality

American Heart Association

Corry Area Arts Council, Inc.

Mercyhurst University

West Lake Fire Department

Doorkeepers Christian Outreach

Edinboro University Alumni Association

The Tom Ridge Environmental Center Foundation

St. Jude School

Union City Little League

Union City Fire Department

Erie Regional Library Foundation

Events Calendar